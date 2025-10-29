New owners have been announced for an award-winning hotel and wedding venue that closed in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CG Hotel and Hospitality has acquired The Mill at Conder Green, to the south of Lancaster, with 21 guest bedrooms, a lounge, bar and restaurant. The new owners have unveiled the plans to bring the "fabulous venue back to its glory days".

In recent years the property has been developed, including the addition of a wedding/function suite with a capacity of 120.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel is situated on the Glasson Dock branch of the Lancaster canal, with views across to the Bowland Fells. It is set on a 1.7-acre site with lawned gardens and outdoor seating.

Last July The Mill was on the market for offers in the region of £2.5m. When it first went on the market in 2022, it was up for £3m. At that time, the Lancaster Guardian reported the sale was due to the owner’s retirement. By the time it entered administration, Christie & Co were offering the hotel freehold on behalf of administrators for £1.6m.

The Mill at Conder Green is an award winning wedding venue. It has sold eight months after going bust.

Danny and Andrea Whitlock of CG Hotel and Hospitality said: "We are really excited and we can't wait to re-open to the public. The Mill at Conder Green has such a rich history, and we have plans to bring this fabulous venue back to its glory days."

Tom O'Malley, associate director – hotels at Christie & Co, who worked on the sale, added: "I am so pleased for the new owners, The Mill is such a lovely venue with fantastic views across the banks of Lancaster Canal. It wasn't long ago that The Mill was winning Countryside Wedding Venue of the Year at the 2024 Wedding Fayres Lancashire Wedding Awards, and we look forward to seeing the venue thrive under CG Hotel and Hospitality's ownership."