An award-winning Lancashire hotel and wedding venue has gone into adminstration and is being offered for sale at a knock-down price.

The Mill at Conder Green is located four miles south of Lancaster and is situated on the Glasson Dock branch of the Lancaster canal. It offers views across to the Bowland Fells, 21 ensuite guest bedrooms, along with a lounge, bar and restaurant with 85 covers. In recent years the property has been expanded, including the addition of a wedding/function suite with a capacity of 120, as well as further bedrooms.

It closed suddenly in February, leaving couples without a wedding venue at short notice and making all 12 staff redundant. The closure has been put down to financial difficulties following the impact of the pandemic and a reduction in demand given on-going cost of living pressures.

Last July The Mill was on the market for offers in the region of £2.5m. When it first went on the market in 2022, it was up for £3m. At that time, the Lancaster Guardian reported the sale was due to the owner’s retirement.

Now Christie & Co are offering the hotel freehold on behalf of administrators for £1.6m.

Tom O’Malley, associate director – hotels at Christie & Co, said: "The Mill at Conder Green is a beautiful property with significant potential. The hotel won Countryside Wedding Venue of the Year at the 2024 at the Wedding Fayres Lancashire Wedding Awards."

The Mill at Conder Green is on the market closed and with vacant possession, on the instructions of the joint administrators from FRP Advisory. It is set within a site of 1.7 acres and is surrounded by extensive lawned gardens with outdoor seating.