A Lancaster fast food restaurant has been fined £20,000 after allowing foul water to run down a path used by local students and failing to make machinery safe.

Environmental health officers from Lancaster City Council visited Burgshake on St Leonards Gate following reports that a protective guard was missing from the rotating blade of an external extraction fan, creating a serious injury risk.

Inspectors also found the restaurant was discharging foul water onto an access path regularly used by students to reach their accommodation.

The business, part of a national chain, had previously been served a prohibition notice to stop the fan’s use and an improvement notice requiring the fan to be made safe, as well as orders to rectify the drainage issues.

On October 14, Lancaster Magistrates Court heard the company plead guilty to one health and safety offence, one food safety and hygiene offence and two counts of failing to comply with improvement notices.

The court imposed a £20,000 fine, along with £2,723.44 in costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge.

Councillor Paul Hart, Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member responsible for environmental services, said:"Public safety is non-negotiable. Not adhering to health and safety regulations is unacceptable and puts our community at risk.

“Our officers gave the business every opportunity to put things right, but when the necessary improvements were not made, we took enforcement action."

Burgshake's unguarded extractor fan which posed an injury risk | Lancaster City Council

He added: “The size of the fine imposed by the courts reflects the seriousness of the offences.

“Protecting residents and visitors and ensuring businesses meet their legal duties is a key task of our environmental health team.”

Residents concerned about food safety or health regulations can contact Lancaster City Council’s food safety team at [email protected].