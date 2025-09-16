Plans for a complete rebuilt of a Leyland high school will be presented at its open evening this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellfield Academy in Yewlands Drive, is throwing open its doors to prospective parents and pupils at the school’s open day on Thursday, September 17, as it looks forward to an exciting new chapter.

The event will display plans for new school buildings of over 6,000 square metres - bigger than five Olympic size swimming pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellfield, which is part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, aims for construction of the new building to begin in spring next year, pending the successful planning permission. Once the new school has been built, five of the old buildings that currently make up Wellfield will be demolished.

Two new school buildings (one three storeys and one two storeys) will be built in the centre of the site, partly on the existing sports field and partly on the site of the existing school. They will be linked a with bridge at the first floor level. New external canopies will be provided, housing solar panels and providing for outdoor dining and an outdoor classroom. There will also be a new bin store and external plant equipment, new and reconfigured hard and soft landscaping, and an area of new sports field to replace that which will be lost will be created following the demolition of the existing buildings.

The proposed new school will take up to 830 pupils, with almost 100 staff - no change to its current capacity.

An artist's impression of how Wellfield could look | Kier Construction/Wellfield

The new buildings will have timber frames and thermal technology to minimise the need for heating in winter, whilst staying cool in summer. The school will be net carbon zero once built with solar panels and heat pumps, and will use natural light throughout to reduce the need for artificial lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Lewis, headteacher at Wellfield, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for Wellfield. Things are changing at our school and a new, rebuilt Wellfield is coming. Our new buildings will not only give us the best facilities in the area, but also the spaces we need to deliver an excellent education for every one of our students. At Wellfield we are ambitious, inclusive and building for the future. I’d love for local parents to attend our open evening on the 18th and find out more about our school as we open a whole new chapter for Wellfield.”

When to attend

The open evening on Thursday runs from 4.30-7.30pm. Prospective parents can find out more about Wellfield Academy and its plans for the future here.