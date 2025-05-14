The headteacher of a South Ribble secondary school has said it has been “beautiful” to connect with the school’s past as part of their 90th anniversary celebrations.

Wellfield Academy, part of Endeavour Learning Trust, is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a series of events that bring together students, staff, and the wider community to honour the school's rich history.

Celebrations began with a vibrant reunion evening, where over 150 former students and staff returned to the Leyland based school.

Among the distinguished guests was 97-year-old alumnus, Alice Meers (Nee Greenhalgh), who proudly shared memories of her time at Wellfield.

Alice said: “I have loved coming back into the school, it has brought back so many memories.

“The majority of my family have attended Wellfield and I am so proud of them all.”

Four generations of Alice’s family have attended Wellfield, with three more family members to join in the near future.

Former Wellfield Academy pupils and staff have come together with the current pupils and headteacher to celebrate the school’s 90th anniversary. | submit

As part of the celebrations, the school also welcomed its oldest living former teachers, Colin and Doreen Hunt, both aged 88.

Colin, Doreen and Alice were welcomed back into school, for a coffee morning before enjoying some photographs outside of school with a 90-year-old fire engine, which was kindly brought along by Leyland Vehicle Museum.

Reflecting on his return, Mr Hunt said: “Doreen taught at Wellfield from 1953 before I joined two years later. It is such a special place for us as it is where we met before spending the rest of our lives together. It was also a lovely place to work, particularly with Mr Church, the headmaster. Seeing how Wellfield continues to thrive is wonderful. It’s still a place where students are known and cared for.”

Staff and students have received commemorative 90th-anniversary badges, and a celebratory cake has been shared.

Wellfield staff and pupils with Colin, Doreen and Alice outside of school with a 90-year-old fire engine. | Wellfield Academy

Students have then been exploring the school’s history through special 90th-anniversary lessons, with every lesson throughout the week starting with a look back in time - ‘In our subject 90 years ago…’.

A history lesson was also held for all students in their tutor groups, focusing on both local and world history, creating a sense of celebration with a party atmosphere in each group.

Wellfield headteacher, Jamie Lewis, said: “Seeing so many familiar faces and hearing their stories reaffirms the strong community spirit that defines Wellfield Academy. One of my personal highlights has been watching Alice, our 97-year-old guest, share her memories with current staff and students – it’s a beautiful moment of connection between generations.”

David Clayton, CEO of Endeavour Learning Trust, said: “At Endeavour, we see ourselves as a family of schools, where community connections are at the heart of everything we do. Wellfield Academy’s 90th anniversary is a perfect example of that sense of belonging, with generations of students and staff coming together to celebrate a shared history.”

Since joining the Endeavour Learning Trust in December 2023, Wellfield Academy has embarked on several transformative initiatives, including the design of a new ultra-low carbon 'GenZero' school building.

This state-of-the-art facility will feature a performance arts centre, updated IT suites, and spaces dedicated to community engagement, reflecting the school's commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

Wellfield Academy adds that it’s 90th anniversary is a celebration of both its proud past and its commitment to a bright future, highlighting its ongoing dedication to providing a supportive and inspiring environment for its students.