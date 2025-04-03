Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An historic Lancashire hotel, restaurant and wedding venue has been put up for sale after the appointment of administrators.

The Villa Wrea Green, a 31-bed country house hotel dating back to the 19th century, is expected to continue trading and welcoming guests as normal as it seeks new investment.

The asking price has not yet been publicly revealed.

Why has it gone into administration?

Martyn Rickels and Anthony Collier, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP, have been appointed to lead the administration and sale process. Mr Rickels said: "The inflationary pressures of recent years have had a significant impact on the cost of doing business, particularly in the hospitality sector which continues to experience legacy financial issues from the pandemic.

"The Villa Wrea Green hasn’t been immune to those pressures, however, it remains a fundamentally popular venue with a strong order book for this year and beyond. With a strong operations team in place, our intention is to continue to trade the business without interruption as we look to bring in new investment and ownership to take it forward into the future."

“Golden opportunity”

Jayne Taylor, general manager, added: "This is a golden opportunity to secure this magnificent hotel and wedding venue situated in the heart of the Fylde Coast. My team and I look forward to welcoming both regular and new customers to The Villa in the forthcoming months."

Sister hotel

The Villa Levens, a 22-bedroom country house, which was converted into the current hotel and wedding venue by the late Simon Rigby in 2014, ceased trading permanently on March 31, with administrators called in. Management blamed economic factors.

The Villa Levens was placed on the market with Colliers in late 2024 for £2.5 million.

History of The Villa

The Villa Wrea Green started life as a 19th century gentleman’s residence. It was later turned into a hotel and run by Mercury Inns. It was bought out of administration in 2010 by Simon Rigby in a deal worth £2.1m, extended and renovated. Mr Rigby’s widow, Linda, is currently listed as it’s sole director on Companies House.