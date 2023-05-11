News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Yellow thunderstorm warning extended by Met Office to cover Preston, Chorley and Blackburn

Parts of Lancashire are bracing for heavy showers and thunderstorms after a yellow weather warning was extended by the Met Office.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th May 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:50 BST

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop across large swathes of Lancashire on Thursday evening (May 11).

An earlier weather warning – which covers eastern parts of Lancashire, including Clitheroe, Burnley and Rossendale – has since been extended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It now covers Preston, Chorley, Leyland, Longridge and Blackburn, and is scheduled to end at 7pm on Thursday.

Most Popular
Read More
Here's where to go to make the most out of the weather across Europe

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Heavy showers will develop quite widely later this morning and afternoon, hail and lightning accompanying showers in some places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Some of these showers will be slow-moving and 10 to 2 mm of rain is likely to fall in less than an hour in some places whilst a few spots could see as much as 20 to 50mm of rain in two or three hours.”

What to expect

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop across large swathes of LancashireThunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop across large swathes of Lancashire
Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop across large swathes of Lancashire

- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Delays to train services are possible

- Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

- Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

Related topics:LancashireMet OfficeChorleyPrestonBlackburnBurnley