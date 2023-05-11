Yellow thunderstorm warning extended by Met Office to cover Preston, Chorley and Blackburn
Parts of Lancashire are bracing for heavy showers and thunderstorms after a yellow weather warning was extended by the Met Office.
Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop across large swathes of Lancashire on Thursday evening (May 11).
An earlier weather warning – which covers eastern parts of Lancashire, including Clitheroe, Burnley and Rossendale – has since been extended.
It now covers Preston, Chorley, Leyland, Longridge and Blackburn, and is scheduled to end at 7pm on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Heavy showers will develop quite widely later this morning and afternoon, hail and lightning accompanying showers in some places.
“Some of these showers will be slow-moving and 10 to 2 mm of rain is likely to fall in less than an hour in some places whilst a few spots could see as much as 20 to 50mm of rain in two or three hours.”