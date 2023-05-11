Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop across large swathes of Lancashire on Thursday evening (May 11).

An earlier weather warning – which covers eastern parts of Lancashire, including Clitheroe, Burnley and Rossendale – has since been extended.

It now covers Preston, Chorley, Leyland, Longridge and Blackburn, and is scheduled to end at 7pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Heavy showers will develop quite widely later this morning and afternoon, hail and lightning accompanying showers in some places.

“Some of these showers will be slow-moving and 10 to 2 mm of rain is likely to fall in less than an hour in some places whilst a few spots could see as much as 20 to 50mm of rain in two or three hours.”

What to expect

- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

- Delays to train services are possible

- Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures