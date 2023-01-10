News you can trust since 1886
Today's weather in Preston: Hour-by-hour yellow warning forecast as heavy rain predicted to batter the city

Don’t forget your umbrella when popping out-and-about today.

By Colin Ainscough
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 8:40am

The Met Office is warning of flooding today (Tuesday, January 10, 2022) with “persistent heavy rain” forecast for much of the day.

A yellow weather warning, in place between 6am and 8pm, has also been issued by weather experts – the warning covers much of the county.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston:

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for Tuesday in Preston
08:00 – 95% chance of rain

09:00 – 95% chance of rain

10:00 – 95% chance of rain

11:00 – 95% chance of rain

12:00 – 95% chance of rain

13:00 – 90% chance of rain

14:00 – 10% chance of rain

15:00 – 90% chance of rain

16:00 – 20% chance of rain

17:00 – 40% chance of rain

18:00 – 90% chance of rain

19:00 – 50% chance of rain

20:00 – 80% chance of rain

21:00 – 70% chance of rain

22:00 – 50% chance of rain

23:00 – 5% chance of rain

