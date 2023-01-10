Today's weather in Preston: Hour-by-hour yellow warning forecast as heavy rain predicted to batter the city
Don’t forget your umbrella when popping out-and-about today.
The Met Office is warning of flooding today (Tuesday, January 10, 2022) with “persistent heavy rain” forecast for much of the day.
A yellow weather warning, in place between 6am and 8pm, has also been issued by weather experts – the warning covers much of the county.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston:
08:00 – 95% chance of rain
09:00 – 95% chance of rain
10:00 – 95% chance of rain
11:00 – 95% chance of rain
12:00 – 95% chance of rain
13:00 – 90% chance of rain
14:00 – 10% chance of rain
15:00 – 90% chance of rain
16:00 – 20% chance of rain
17:00 – 40% chance of rain
18:00 – 90% chance of rain
19:00 – 50% chance of rain
20:00 – 80% chance of rain
21:00 – 70% chance of rain
22:00 – 50% chance of rain
23:00 – 5% chance of rain