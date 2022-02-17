Thousands of homes left without power as Storm Dudley strikes Lancashire

Ongoing power cuts

In Croston this morning (Thursday), 118 homes are still without supply after losing power at 7.20pm last night and Electricity North West have warned that it might only be restored at around 3pm today.

In the rural Fylde hamlet of Thistleton, off the A585 Fleetwood Road, there are 31 homes still without power after it went off at 8.15pm last night. The restoration time is also around 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in Padiham, near Burnley, 17 homes are still waiting for their supply to be restored after losing power at around 7.15pm last night.

Fixed power cuts

Some of the biggest power cuts have now been resolved, including one last night in West Lancashire which left 2,207 homes in the dark in Tarleton, Scarisbrick and Banks.

In Chorley, over 700 homes were left without power shortly before 4.25pm after a "high voltage cable" was damaged by the wind. Power was restored by around 7pm.

Thousands of homes were left without power across the North West after Storm Dudley hit the region last night (Wednesday, February 16)

And the M6 in Lancashire was also affected with Charnock Richard Services forced to close due to a power cut on Wednesday afternoon. The Texaco petrol station and EV charging points were out of service due to the loss of electricity.

At one point nearly 1,700 homes in Wigan were without power. Electricity North West sent engineers to deal with the problem, which was caused by Storm Dudley's fierce winds.

Lancashire and the North West is bracing for further weather chaos today (Thursday, February 17) as Storm Dudley continues to sweep across the county.