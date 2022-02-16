Power cut hits Charnock Richard Services on M6 as Storm Dudley brings strong winds to Lancashire

The service station - located between junctions 27 and 28 - was forced to close due to the power cut on Wednesday afternoon (February 16).

The Texaco petrol station and EV charging points were also affected by the loss of electricity.

"If planning to stop here please plan ahead and use alternative services," a spokesman for National Highways said at around 5.30pm.

The news came after a power cut hit over 700 homes in Chorley following an "unexpected incident on the high voltage cable".

The power cut was first reported shortly before 4.25pm, according to Electricity North West.

Approximately 732 customers were left with electricity at first, but the number later dropped to around 215 homes.

The power cut was reportedly caused by an "unexpected incident on the high voltage cable" that provides electricity to homes and businesses.

Over 700 homes were left without electricity after a power cut hit parts of Chorley.

It was hoped electricity would be fully resorted by 7.25pm.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible.

"Please be aware that all our time scales are estimated based on previous experience and may change if new information becomes available while our engineers are fixing the issue.

"With high voltage power cuts, we're often able to get many of the homes involved back on before our estimated time of restoration."

The affected postcodes were:

PR7 6JF, PR7 6PA, PR7 6NZ, PR7 5LE, PR7 6NE, PR7 6QD, PR7 6NW, PR7 6NS, PR7 5LP, PR7 6HL, PR7 6JA, PR7 6NY, PR7 6NR, PR7 6JG, PR7 6JQ, PR7 5NA, PR7 6PU, PR7 5RY, PR7 6HP, PR7 5LH, PR7 6JW, PR7 6PE, PR7 6HX, PR7 5LJ, PR7 6JH, PR7 6JD, PR7 5JS, PR7 6HZ, PR7 6NP, PR7 6HY, PR7 5TT, PR7 6HR, PR7 6HU, PR7 6NU, PR7 6EH, PR7 5JR, PR7 6DP, PR7 6HN, PR7 5UA, PR7 5LF, PR7 5RX, PR7 5LD, PR7 5LZ, PR7 5QH, PR7 5HH, PR7 5JP, PR7 5LA, PR7 6PB, PR7 6NT, PR7 6DE, PR7 6NJ, PR7 6HS, PR7 1PA, PR7 6JB, PR7 5JZ, PR7 6PF, PR7 5NF, PR7 6QE, PR7 5NB, PR7 6NX, PR7 6LP, PR7 5LR, PR7 6DY, PR7 6LL, PR7 6LD, PR7 6NL, PR7 6QJ, PR7 6DZ, PR7 5ND, PR7 5LB, PR7 6DD, PR7 6NF, PR7 6LF, PR7 3RA, PR7 5LQ, PR7 5NE, PR7 6LQ, PR7 5LL

The power cut came as Lancashire braced for weather chaos as Storm Dudley swept across the country.

The yellow warning for strong winds was in place from 1pm on Wednesday (February 16) until 6am on Thursday (February 17).

While the weather alert warned of wind gusts of up to 70mph inland and 90mph around coastal and exposed areas, the Met Office is predicted gusts would reach 50mph in Preston.

An amber warning, covering northern Lancashire and Cumbria, which overlaps Wednesday's yellow warning, was put in place from 2pm until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

As Storm Dudley settles down it will quickly make way for Storm Eunice on Friday.

Friday's weather warnings (February 18), also for strong winds, come into force at 3am (February 18) and will remain in place until 9pm.

Gusts on Friday are expected to reach speeds of up to 80mph inland, with coastal areas expected to see even stronger gusts.

