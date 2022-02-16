Preston weather: This is the hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Dudley expected to batter Lancashire with 90mph winds and heavy rain
Lancashire is bracing for weather chaos as Storm Dudley sweeps across the county today and into Thursday.
The Met Office yellow warning for strong winds is in place from 1pm today (February 16) until 6am on Thursday morning (February 17).
While the weather alert warns of wind gusts inland of up to 70mph and 90mph around coastal and exposed areas, the Met Office is predicting gusts reaching a maximum of approximately 50mph in Preston.
An amber warning, covering northern Lancashire and Cumbria, which overlaps today's yellow warning, is in place from 2pm until 11.59pm on Wednesday.
As Storm Dudley settles down it will quickly make way for Storm Eunice on Friday.
Friday's weather warnings (February 18), also for strong winds, come into force at 3am (February 18) and will remain in place until 9pm.
Gusts on Friday are expected to reach speeds of up to 80mph inland, with coastal areas expected to see even stronger gusts.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston as wind speeds continue to increase throughout the day and into tomorrow:
12:00 - Temperature 11C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 40mph
13:00 -Temperature 11C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 45mph
14:00 - Temperature 12C / 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 46mph
15:00 - Temperature 12C / 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 51mph
16:00 - Temperature 11C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 47mph
17:00 - Temperature 10C / 40% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph
18:00 - Temperature 10C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph
19:00 - Temperature 9C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 51mph
20:00 - Temperature 9C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 52mph
21:00 - Temperature 8C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 51mph
22:00 - Temperature 8C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph
23:00 - Temperature 8C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph
00:00 - Temperature 7C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 45mph
01:00 - Temperature 7C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 44mph
02:00 - Temperature 7C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 44mph
03:00 - Temperature 7C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 45mph
04:00 - Temperature 6C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 46mph
05:00 - Temperature 6C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 44mph
06:00 - Temperature 6C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph
