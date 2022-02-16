The Met Office yellow warning for strong winds is in place from 1pm today (February 16) until 6am on Thursday morning (February 17).

While the weather alert warns of wind gusts inland of up to 70mph and 90mph around coastal and exposed areas, the Met Office is predicting gusts reaching a maximum of approximately 50mph in Preston.

An amber warning, covering northern Lancashire and Cumbria, which overlaps today's yellow warning, is in place from 2pm until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Met Office extends yellow warning for strong winds as Storm Dudley arrives

As Storm Dudley settles down it will quickly make way for Storm Eunice on Friday.

Friday's weather warnings (February 18), also for strong winds, come into force at 3am (February 18) and will remain in place until 9pm.

Gusts on Friday are expected to reach speeds of up to 80mph inland, with coastal areas expected to see even stronger gusts.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston as wind speeds continue to increase throughout the day and into tomorrow:

12:00 - Temperature 11C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 40mph

13:00 -Temperature 11C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 45mph

14:00 - Temperature 12C / 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 46mph

15:00 - Temperature 12C / 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 51mph

16:00 - Temperature 11C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 47mph

17:00 - Temperature 10C / 40% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph

18:00 - Temperature 10C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph

19:00 - Temperature 9C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 51mph

20:00 - Temperature 9C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 52mph

21:00 - Temperature 8C / 30% chance of rain / Wind gust 51mph

22:00 - Temperature 8C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph

23:00 - Temperature 8C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph

00:00 - Temperature 7C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 45mph

01:00 - Temperature 7C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 44mph

02:00 - Temperature 7C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 44mph

03:00 - Temperature 7C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 45mph

04:00 - Temperature 6C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 46mph

05:00 - Temperature 6C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 44mph

06:00 - Temperature 6C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph