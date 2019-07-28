This is where is at risk of flooding in Lancashire as heavy rain hits county

Have your say

A flood warning has been issued in Lancashire as heavy rain falls across the county.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place all day, amid warnings of localised thunderstorms that could see 40mm of rain fall in the space of an hour.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning in Lancashire

And the Environment Agency has issued a flood warning - the second highest alert - in Leyland.

It comes amid reports of flooding near Preston Docks, following downpours on Sunday morning (July 28).

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "Potential flooding is imminent for areas around the River Lostock, Bannister Brook, Shaw Brook, Mill Brook and Wade Brook.

"Properties and roads in the Farrington, Earnshaw Bridge, Broadfield, Lower House, Seven Stars and Wade Hall areas of Leyland may be affected.

"River levels are already beginning to rising at 9am on July 28. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."