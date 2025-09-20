Severe flooding hits Croston Road in Lostock Hall as drivers forced to abandon cars under bridge
Drivers have been forced to abandon their car after flood waters engulfed Croston Road in Lostock Hall.
Pictures taken by Lancashire Post photographer Neil Cross show motorists up to their knees in water wading to get to safety.
A Black Mercedes van and a white Ford taxi are stuck under the low bridge.
The Environment Agency has issued tow flood warning for Lostock Hall.
A spokesman said: “Flooding is possible from 6pm on Saturday.
“Areas most at risk include River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton.
“Further rainfall is forecast this evening.
“We have cleared debris from weed screens and are closely monitoring the situation.
“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”
The second warning is for flooding is possible from 9pm.
A spokesman said: “Areas most at risk include Rivers Yarrow and Lostock and other watercourses from Whittle-Le-Woods and Chorley to Croston including Leyland, Coppull, Eccleston, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge.
“We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and clearing debris from weed screens.
“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
Anyone concerned about flooding near them is urged to call the Floodline helpline on 0345 988 1188 Textphone: 0345 602 6340 Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.