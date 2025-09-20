Heavy downpours have caused serious flooding in a Lancashire village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers have been forced to abandon their car after flood waters engulfed Croston Road in Lostock Hall.

Pictures taken by Lancashire Post photographer Neil Cross show motorists up to their knees in water wading to get to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severe flooding has trapped cars in Croston Road, Lostock Hall on Saturday, September 20 | National World Neil Cross

A Black Mercedes van and a white Ford taxi are stuck under the low bridge.

The Environment Agency has issued tow flood warning for Lostock Hall.

Severe flooding has trapped cars in Croston Road, Lostock Hall on Saturday, September 20 | National World Neil Cross

The first is for Flood alert is for Lower River Ribble and Darwen.

A spokesman said: “Flooding is possible from 6pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Areas most at risk include River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton.

“Further rainfall is forecast this evening.

“We have cleared debris from weed screens and are closely monitoring the situation.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”

Cars trapped by flood water in Croston Road, Lostock Hall on Saturday, September 19 | National World Neil Cross

The second warning is for flooding is possible from 9pm.

A spokesman said: “Areas most at risk include Rivers Yarrow and Lostock and other watercourses from Whittle-Le-Woods and Chorley to Croston including Leyland, Coppull, Eccleston, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and clearing debris from weed screens.

“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

Anyone concerned about flooding near them is urged to call the Floodline helpline on 0345 988 1188 Textphone: 0345 602 6340 Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.