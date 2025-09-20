Flooding expected, act now! Environment Agency issues warning to Walton-le-Dale residents near to River Ribble
Residents living close to the River Ribble at Walton-le-Dale, from Fishwick Bottoms to Railway Bridge are being told flooding is expected from 11pm tonight.
Environment Agency bosses said the areas most at risk include Fishwick Bottoms area on the north bank of the River Ribble upstream of Walton Bridge.
Properties on the South bank of the Ribble between the Darwen Confluence and the Railway Bridge including the sewage works and Catholic College playing fields.
A EA spokesman said this evening: “We are clearing debris from weed screens and monitoring rainfall and river levels.
“We advise you start acting on your flood plan if you have one.
“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
“Don't put yourself or others at risk.”
Water levels near you
Shortly after 9.15pm the following water levels were recorded:
The River Ribble level at Samlesbury was 3.83 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 5.42 metres. Monitor the River Ribble level at Samlesbury.
The River Ribble level at Walton-Le-Dale was 2.82 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 4.00 metres. Monitor the River Ribble level at Walton-Le-Dale.
The Environment Agency has issued a Flood alert for Lower River Ribble and Darwen.
Residents have been told flooding is possible from 6pm tonight.
Areas most at risk include River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton.
Further rainfall is forecast this evening.
An EA spokesman said: “We are clearing debris from weed screens and closely monitoring the situation.
“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”
The Flood alert area: River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton.
The Environment Agency has also issued a Flood alert for River Lostock and River Yarrow.
Residents have been told flooding is possible from 9pm tonight.
Areas most at risk include Rivers Yarrow and Lostock and other watercourses from Whittle-Le-Woods and Chorley to Croston including Leyland, Coppull, Eccleston, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge.
A spokesman said: “We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and clearing debris from weed screens.
“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
“Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”
Flood alert area: Rivers Yarrow and Lostock and other watercourses from Whittle-Le-Woods and Chorley to Croston including Leyland, Coppull, Eccleston, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge.
Telephone: 0345 988 1188 Textphone: 0345 602 6340Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.