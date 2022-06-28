Preston hour-by-hour weather: This is when heavy rain is forecast on Tuesday

Heavy rain is forecast to hit Preston on Tuesday afternoon (June 28, 2022) just over 24 hours after downpours caused disruption across some parts of Lancashire on Monday.

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 11:37 am

On Tuesday, more heavy rain is forecast to sweep across the region between 12pm until 8pm, bringing with it some blustery conditions.

The unwelcome weather will be met with disappointment by music fans as Lytham Festival’s 10 days of rock, pop and soul kicks off today.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Torrential downpours were predicted by the Met Office on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

12:00 – Light cloud with 10% chance of rain | Wind gust 29mph | 17C

13:00 – Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 17C

14:00 – Heavy cloud with 50% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 16C

15:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 16C

16:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 29mph | 16C

17:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C

18:00 – Heavy cloud with 50% chance of rain | Wind gust 32mph | 15C

19:00 – Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain | Wind gust 29mph | 15C

20:00 – Light cloud with 70% chance of rain | Wind gust 29mph | 15C

21:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 28mph | 15C

22:00 – Heavy cloud with 50% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 14C

23:00 – Heavy cloud with 50% chance of rain | Wind gust 24mph | 14C

