On Tuesday, more heavy rain is forecast to sweep across the region between 12pm until 8pm, bringing with it some blustery conditions.
The unwelcome weather will be met with disappointment by music fans as Lytham Festival’s 10 days of rock, pop and soul kicks off today.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
12:00 – Light cloud with 10% chance of rain | Wind gust 29mph | 17C
13:00 – Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 17C
14:00 – Heavy cloud with 50% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 16C
15:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 16C
16:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 29mph | 16C
17:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C
18:00 – Heavy cloud with 50% chance of rain | Wind gust 32mph | 15C
19:00 – Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain | Wind gust 29mph | 15C
20:00 – Light cloud with 70% chance of rain | Wind gust 29mph | 15C
21:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 28mph | 15C
22:00 – Heavy cloud with 50% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 14C
23:00 – Heavy cloud with 50% chance of rain | Wind gust 24mph | 14C