Met Office warns 70mph gales to hit Lancashire over 'wet and windy weekend'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office has forecast 12 hours of strong winds and rain across the North West on Sunday between 6am and 6pm.
It warns gusts could reach 60mph in places, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along the Lancashire coast, with the gales peaking in the late morning to early afternoon.
Sunday’s weather is expected to bring some disruption, particularly for those travelling on the region’s roads and railways, and the forecaster has issued a yellow warning from 6am to 6pm.
The Met Office said: “Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines and other areas of high ground further inland.
“Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.
“Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.”
What should we expect?
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.