Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire is bracing for a wet and windy weekend, with gales of up to 70mph expected to hit the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has forecast 12 hours of strong winds and rain across the North West on Sunday between 6am and 6pm.

It warns gusts could reach 60mph in places, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along the Lancashire coast, with the gales peaking in the late morning to early afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s weather is expected to bring some disruption, particularly for those travelling on the region’s roads and railways, and the forecaster has issued a yellow warning from 6am to 6pm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across much of the UK on Sunday, February 23 | Met Office

The Met Office said: “Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines and other areas of high ground further inland.

“Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.

“Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.”

What should we expect?

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely