Lancashire's weather set to improve as forecasters predict parts of UK could reach heatwave thresholds
Forecasters are signalling the prospect of higher temperatures to come into the early part of next week.
A weak weather front pushed east across most areas on Friday and into Saturday.
This brought some wetter conditions to parts of Northern Ireland and western Britain, but it will quickly weaken as it comes east on Saturday morning.
Dan Rudman, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “After a brief, less settled interlude today and tomorrow, fine conditions will return by Sunday and into the beginning of next week. For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures with many places reaching the mid-20Cs.
“Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions. Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the beginning to middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds.
“However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the highest temperatures so far this year.”
Although temperatures could reach a peak on Wednesday, it also looks like we may see the breakdown of this high-pressure from Tuesday night into Wednesday as things turn more unsettled.
With this breakdown, there is also the chance of some heavy showers or thunderstorms in places, with the most persistent rain likely in the west or southwest.
Weather forecast for Lancashire:
Saturday, June 22
After a cloudy start it will be a fine and dry day, with good spells of sunshine developing for many.
Feeling warm in the sunshine, with light winds.
Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 14C.
Sunday, June 23
Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Monday, June 24
A sunny day with no rain forecast.
Maximum temperature 24C. Minimum temperature 15C.
Tuesday, June 25
Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 23C. Minimum temperature 15C.
Wednesday, June 26
Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 22C. Minimum temperature 14C.
Thursday, June 27
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 13C.
