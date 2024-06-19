Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire is getting ready to bask in some much needed sunshine next week with a heatwave forecast.

Sizzling temperatures in the 20s have been recorded for next week - with Tuesday and Wednesday currently reaching the highest at 26C.

Lancashire is set for heatwave weather next week with highs of 26C. | Pexels

After a mixed June so far with spells of sunshine, showers and a thunderstorm warning conditions are set to improve over the next two weeks with more settled weather and higher temperatures than of late. And it’s not set to end there! According to James Madden of Exacta Weather the UK is set to bask in even more glorious sunshine next month with rising temperatures of 30C, possibly earlier than a previous predication of Wednesday, July 10.

Sign up for our free newsletters now He said: “There are some decent and strong indicators among various models for something "hotter" to appear just after mid-June and something "even hotter" throughout July.”