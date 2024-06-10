Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forget the wind and rain - a super heatwave is predicted to be on its way and is set to bring with it sizzling 30C temperatures.

According to James Madden of Exacta Weather the UK is set to bask in glorious sunshine with rising temperatures of 30C, possibly earlier than a previous predication of Wednesday, July 10.

He said: “There are some decent and strong indicators among various models for something "hotter" to appear just after mid-June and something "even hotter" throughout July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forget the wind and rain - a super heatwave is predicted to be on its way and is set to bring with it sizzling 30C temperatures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Warbreck Hill Road fires: Roads remain closed and diversions in place in Blackpool

"Major heatwave or super heatwave still on target for mid-summer. Our earlier high-confidence forecast for a major heatwave or super heatwave is still on target to develop in or around mid-July for the UK and Ireland, and temperatures could still reach as high as the mid to high 30°C mark at the peak of this.”