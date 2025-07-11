'We were only testing the waters', it's business as usual - Penwortham restaurant on Facebook advert

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:45 BST
Owners of a Penwortham restaurant have reassured customers it’s business as usual, despite posting a advert listing the business for sale.

#Turkish Grill in Liverpool Road was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace - without an asking price - on Thursday, claiming it was a “turnkey” business and a “great opportunity”.

The description was: “This is a turnkey business in excellent condition, requiring no additional investment. Whether you’re expanding or starting fresh, Turkish Grill us a smart and affordable opportunity.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The post provoked dozens of people to comment, with many suggesting what should replace it, including calls for a Greggs or a Greek restaurant.

Turkish Grill, Penworthamplaceholder image
Turkish Grill, Penwortham | CM

“No sale”

But the advert - which also highlighted “cheap rent”and short opening hours - was taken down within a day, and the owners have told the Post that there is “no sale”.

They said: “We just put it on Market Place just for one day, to see the market. We’ve already cancelled it.”

Turkish Grill opened in late 2023, replacing Vinro. On the menu, diners can expect a range of kebabs, salads and traditional side dishes including humus, cacik, pancar, Turkish meatballs and calamari.

Related topics:GreggsPenworthamRestaurantFacebookFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice