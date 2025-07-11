'We were only testing the waters', it's business as usual - Penwortham restaurant on Facebook advert
#Turkish Grill in Liverpool Road was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace - without an asking price - on Thursday, claiming it was a “turnkey” business and a “great opportunity”.
The description was: “This is a turnkey business in excellent condition, requiring no additional investment. Whether you’re expanding or starting fresh, Turkish Grill us a smart and affordable opportunity.”
The post provoked dozens of people to comment, with many suggesting what should replace it, including calls for a Greggs or a Greek restaurant.
“No sale”
But the advert - which also highlighted “cheap rent”and short opening hours - was taken down within a day, and the owners have told the Post that there is “no sale”.
They said: “We just put it on Market Place just for one day, to see the market. We’ve already cancelled it.”
Turkish Grill opened in late 2023, replacing Vinro. On the menu, diners can expect a range of kebabs, salads and traditional side dishes including humus, cacik, pancar, Turkish meatballs and calamari.
