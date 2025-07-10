Mystery surrounds sudden closure of Kaspa's dessert shop in Preston
Kaspa’s, located beneath Premier Inn on Ringway, says the restaurant is closed ‘temporarily’ and ‘until further notice’.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Plastic sheeting has been fitted over the windows, suggesting renovation work might be taking place inside the dessert parlour.
But Kaspa’s, a nationwide chain with around 100 stores in the UK, remains tight-lipped about the future of its Preston store.
The website also states the branch is ‘temporarily closed’ and no further updates have been shared on its Facebook page.
Kaspa’s was approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.