Mystery surrounds sudden closure of Kaspa's dessert shop in Preston

Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:05 BST
A popular dessert shop in Preston has closed suddenly, leaving customers speculating about its future.

Kaspa’s, located beneath Premier Inn on Ringway, says the restaurant is closed ‘temporarily’ and ‘until further notice’.

Fleet Street Preston, PR1 2UT | 3.9 out of 5 (1,296 Google reviews) | "Great fresh tasting waffles and crepes!" | Google

Plastic sheeting has been fitted over the windows, suggesting renovation work might be taking place inside the dessert parlour.

But Kaspa’s, a nationwide chain with around 100 stores in the UK, remains tight-lipped about the future of its Preston store.

The website also states the branch is ‘temporarily closed’ and no further updates have been shared on its Facebook page.

Kaspa’s was approached for comment.

