A Lancashire camping and caravanning site has been named in Campsites.co.uk Outstanding Sites list for 2025.

The Campsites.co.uk list highlights the very best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those who offer their campers a reliably great holiday.From holiday parks on the beach, to eco camping and luxury glamping, these hand-picked sites are a combination of award winners and other sites who have continually gained excellent reviews and delivered a first class holiday in the great outdoors.

Making the grade this year is Northwood Caravan and Holiday Park in Clayton-le-Dale. Only 15 minutes from the Forest of Bowland, the adults-only site is set in landscaped grounds, with regular visits from wildlife including roe deer, pheasants, rabbits and even herons.

It’s proximity to excellent restaurants and even Michelin Starred Northcote is highlighted, as well as the short drive to the coast. Guests are clearly huge fans, with the site gaining a 4.87 star rating on their travel listing, with 100 per cent saying they would recommend the site. Comments include “What a fantastic site. It is absolutely beautiful” and “Everything is always immaculate”.

Lisa West of Northwood, said: “It is a real honour and a privilege to be voted one of the Top 150 Outstanding sites in the country. Northwood is a small independent adults only park situated in the beautiful Ribble Valley .

“We take immense pride in the park, family owned, there is only myself ( Lisa) behind the scenes in the office and Walter my husband is front of house and he keeps the grounds and the facilities looking absolutely immaculate.

“The park has been built from scratch over a 10-year period. Walter has built most of it himself, we like to think it’s the attention to detail that makes the park so special, Lancashire cobbles and Yorkshire stone highlighting the landscaped grounds.

“Established in 2020 we have continued to grow every year and it is amazing to have returning customers who leave us such lovely reviews. Looking forward to the future, we will continue to have the 28 touring pitches. And the next phase will be our 11 site Lodge luxury lodge development.”

Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said,"I'm really pleased to launch our list of Outstanding Sites for 2025. Every one of these sites is a trusted favourite with our audience and a great choice for your break this summer."