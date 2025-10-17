While many people are looking forward to Christmas, for one family it serves as a reminder of a heartbreaking loss and one less family member to celebrate it with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next January will be two years since Catherine Bamber and her family lost their beloved dog Bear.

The shattered Cleveleys family whose black and tan Lakeland Terrier went missing in January 2024 are still offering £10,000 for his safe return thanks to the generosity of strangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Bamber from Cleveleys pictured with her dog Bear who has been missing nearly two years | Catherine Bamber

They believe he was taken and have relentlessly campaigned with #BringBearHome on various social media accounts, put pictures of him on cars, done video appeals - none of which have sadly proven fruitful.

Strictly stars Curtis and AJ Pritchard also lent their voices in a video appeal last May asking for the public’s help in locating him, while Catherine herself has also put out numerous appeals.

Addressing the camera, AJ, who appeared on series 20 of I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here said: "Ellie's dog has unfortnately been stolen which is horrific so please like and share and bring Bear Home."

Former Love Island star Curtis added: "If you know anything or have heard anything please let them know."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen Bear? | Catherine Bamber

Read More RSPCA animals for adoption: Meet 11 adorable cats and dogs looking to meet their forever humans

In a heartbreaking update, Catherine says they are still, and will always, be looking for him, after receiving a tip off that a dog just like him had been found.

Earlier this week Facebook was flooded with comments under a picture of a lost dog cowering beside a bin round Ryelands.

Many prayed and hoped it was Bear - sadly, it was not Bear.

Catherine said: “It’s not Bear but it’s reassuring to know people haven’t forgotten him - one day it will be him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a daily shock to the system as we awaken and realise that Bear isn’t where he should be.

“A piece of us is lost , his absence felt in every moment.”

She added: “Wherever you are Bear, we hope you are somewhere warm and safe with someone who loves you.”

Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to call 07867725548.