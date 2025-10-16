With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the gorgeous furry friends currently being cared for at the RSPCA Salford and Manchester branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Freddy and Luna.
For information on how to adopt any of the animals visit the relevant RSPCA websites.
1. Freddy
Freddy is our two-year-old Akita cross, looking for his forever home. He will happily greet anyone with a big kiss. Sadly, he doesn’t enjoy kennel life too much and is always eager to be out and about; he adores other dogs and is always happy to play. He knows basic commands such as sit, down, stay and leave it, he truly is a clever boy. Freddy is looking for a home as the only pet and can live with children 14+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Sunshine
Meet Sunshine - an eight-year-old black and white Domestic Shorthair. She is an independent lady who likes to take things at her own pace. She spends a lot of her time sat on/in her little bunk bed or snuggled up snoozing on her inside bed; but as soon as she hears you coming, she is ready for interaction, and purring away. She can live with children of secondary school age and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. MCCoy
Meet McCoy, our marvelous 3 year old black and white domestic short hair! McCoy has come into RSPCA care from a busy household and is now ready for a calmer quieter home to call his own. He is a confident, energetic, adventurous boy who loves nothing more than exploring outside of his pod. He is full of personality and fun and will make a great addition to a family. He would best suit being the only pet and with cat savvy children 10+ who can give him the space he needs when required. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Cleo
Say hello to our loveable lady Cleo. Once she has gained your trust she is so loving and affectionate, sometimes all it takes is a handful of biscuits and introduction at a steady pace. Cleo knows basic commands and has played with toys but prefers human company, she settles well in areas and loves using a wobble kong to play with and get her treats from, she will spend ages with these so may be a useful addition to have in her future home. She would suit an adult-only home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston