A huge donation by BAE Systems means thousands more needy people in Lancashire can get help this year.

The aerospace giant has donated £144,000 to youth wellbeing charity Streetwise, allowing it to extend its opening hours and improve facilities at its community centre in Warton, as well as launch a new programme to inspire young people to take up careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Streetwise Community Centre has been a safe haven for local families since 2017, providing a nurturing environment where they can relax, socialise and learn. The centre has become a lifeline for struggling families, providing food parcels and free nutritious meals over the school holidays to make sure the most vulnerable children in Warton don’t go hungry.

The BAE Systems’ funding will enable the charity to welcome a further 5,000 people through its doors every year. Streetwise will also be able to take on more staff so it can open earlier in the day, meaning children can head straight to the centre from school, helping keep them safe and away from anti-social behaviour.

Simon Barnes, BAE Systems’ Group Managing Director, said: “It’s important that we support our communities, including those on the doorstep of our Warton site. Ensuring young people have a safe space where they can meet, make friends, try new things and have a support network is crucial. Our donation means Streetwise can expand its outdoor engineering and STEM projects, which have already inspired children and teenagers at the centre, and create a STEM enrichment curriculum adapted to suit all ages.”

Chief Executive of Streetwise, Elaine Gregoire, said: “This is an absolute game-changer. For the last 22 years, Streetwise has operated largely on a voluntary basis, with most of our groups and activities run by volunteers and my family. The significant new funding from BAE Systems will help cover core costs, allowing the centre to flourish and enabling us to support more families than ever before.”