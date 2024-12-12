Defence giant BAE Systems has received a £133 million contract to develop its most advanced fighter pilot helmet.

The consortium behind the Eurofighter Typhoon has awarded BAE Systems a £133 million contract to further develop its Striker® II Helmet Mounted-Display (HMD).

Under the new contract, awarded by the four-nation Eurofighter consortium – Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, BAE Systems engineers will continue to mature the helmet’s capability alongside a programme of flight testing.

The Striker II HMD is one of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft helmets which uses the latest technologies to integrate its all-digital night vision system and daylight readable colour display.

Data is displayed directly onto the pilot’s helmet visor, providing them with mission critical information right before their eyes.

The contract is expected to secure more than 200 highly skilled jobs at the company's combat air facility in Warton, Lancashire, and its Electronic Systems site in Rochester, Kent which specialises in developing helmet mounted displays.

Richard Hamilton, Managing Director - Europe & International, BAE Systems Air, said: "The Striker II helmet aims to give the next generation of Typhoon pilots a crucial advantage in what is an increasingly congested and contested battlespace.

“This continued investment by the Eurofighter nations secures highly skilled jobs and enables our teams to further develop the helmet’s capabilities and move it another step closer to production.”

Simon Ellard, General Manager of the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA), added: “As the operational environment continues to evolve it is essential that we grow Eurofighter’s capabilities to meet current and future threats.

“The contract to further develop Striker II’s capabilities will ensure that the Eurofighter remains cutting edge and at the forefront of innovation.”

Striker II will ensure that Typhoon pilots continue to fly a world-leading aircraft, wearing a world-leading all-digital helmet. | BAE Systems

Giancarlo Mezzanatto, Chief Executive of Eurofighter, said: “Eurofighter has always been at the forefront of technological advancement and this contract - to further develop Striker II – will ensure that Typhoon pilots continue to fly a world-leading aircraft, wearing a world-leading all-digital helmet.

“The contract award is also great news for the programme, as the international commitment to the development of the helmet will provide full synergies across our Air Forces.”

BAE Systems is already developing Striker II under a £40 million contract announced by the UK Ministry of Defence in September 2023, which will see the helmet undergo flight trials in the coming months.

The latest investment will fund the next stage of development, ensuring the helmet achieves a production ready standard.