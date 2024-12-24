Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two major contracts for Eurofighter Typhoon have been announced that will secure thousands of jobs at BAE Systems in Lancashire.

Italy and Spain have confirmed deals to buy up to 49 jets and a third of every aircraft will be manufactured at the production facility in Samlesbury.

BAE Systems said components including the jet’s front fuselage, spine tank and tail section, and engineering and flight testing of Typhoon takes place in Warton.

Bosses today said the contracts secure highly-skilled jobs in the North West, with 6,000 people directly employed on the Typhoon programme at BAE Systems.

Giancarlo Mezzanatto, Chief Executive of Eurofighter, said: “Italy’s decision to purchase an additional 24 jets is, of course, fantastic news for our programme, further demonstrating the strength and importance that Eurofighter Typhoon brings to Europe.

“During this past seven days we have seen two of the four Eurofighter Core Nations sign new contract orders, with a clear desire to modernise their Air Forces and making Eurofighter their number one choice of aircraft.”

A study by Oxford Economics also shows the programme supports 9,280 jobs in the North West including many in the supply chain.

Both contracts were announced by Eurofighter GmbH, the body which represents the three main companies behind the consortium, Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

The leaders of Eurofighter and NETMA (the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency) today signed the contract for up to 24 Italian Air Force Eurofighters in Rome.

Richard Hamilton, Managing Director – Europe & International for BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: "Today’s announcement by Italy following Spain’s recent decision to purchase additional Typhoons reinforces the aircraft’s position as the backbone of European air defence.

"Every day we see the important role Typhoon plays as part of NATO in delivering air security in the skies over Europe and this investment only strengthens the international partnership which Typhoon underpins.

“We are proud of our long term role on the programme, which continues to make significant contribution to the UK economy, supporting more than 20,000 jobs across the nation and generating billions of pounds across the UK and Europe.

"Together with our Eurofighter partners, our people will work together to ensure Typhoon continues its enviable reputation for performance, reliability, availability and safety.”