We need to rebuild the garden - fundraiser set up to help restore Brockholes after cruel arson attack
Staff at Brockholes Nature Reserve were left devastated last week after cruel vandals set fire to its accessible outdoor classroom, destroying planting areas and leaf and animal sculptures.
The fire, believed to be deliberate, was discovered by staff at the reserve, which is owned by the Lancashire Wildlife Trust.
Pan’s Garden was specifically designed to provide people with special needs and other visitors with barriers to accessing nature the chance to engage with wildlife in a safe, welcoming environment.
Lancashire Wildlife Trust Education Manager Katie D’Arcy said at the time: “Pan's Garden is our accessible outdoor classroom, used for individuals and groups with a range of needs.”
She added: “The space ensures that as many people as possible, can engage with and enjoy everything that wildlife offers, when visiting Brockholes. It is so sad that this has been spoiled.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Thanking members of the public for their support, A spokesperson for Brockholes said: “We have been overwhelmed by the wonderful and supportive messages we received after the arson attack on Pan's Garden at Brockholes.
If you would like to make a donation click here.