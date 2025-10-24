A fundraiser has been set up to restore a popular nature reserve to its former glory after an arson attack.

Staff at Brockholes Nature Reserve were left devastated last week after cruel vandals set fire to its accessible outdoor classroom, destroying planting areas and leaf and animal sculptures.

Brockholes Nature Reserve after vandals set fire to its accessible outdoor classroom. A fundraiser has now been set up to help restore it to its former glory | Lancashire Wildlife Trust

The fire, believed to be deliberate, was discovered by staff at the reserve, which is owned by the Lancashire Wildlife Trust.

Pan’s Garden was specifically designed to provide people with special needs and other visitors with barriers to accessing nature the chance to engage with wildlife in a safe, welcoming environment.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust Education Manager Katie D’Arcy said at the time: “Pan's Garden is our accessible outdoor classroom, used for individuals and groups with a range of needs.”

She added: “The space ensures that as many people as possible, can engage with and enjoy everything that wildlife offers, when visiting Brockholes. It is so sad that this has been spoiled.”

Thanking members of the public for their support, A spokesperson for Brockholes said: “We have been overwhelmed by the wonderful and supportive messages we received after the arson attack on Pan's Garden at Brockholes.

“We need to rebuild the garden, if you would like to support us.”

If you would like to make a donation click here.