Brockholes Nature Reserve has been left devastated after vandals set fire to its accessible outdoor classroom, destroying planting areas and leaf and animal sculptures.

The fire, believed to be deliberate, was discovered by staff at the reserve, which is owned by the Lancashire Wildlife Trust.

Pan’s Garden was specifically designed to provide people with special needs and other visitors with barriers to accessing nature the chance to engage with wildlife in a safe, welcoming environment.

“Katie D’Arcy, Education Manager at the Trust, said: “Pan's Garden is our accessible outdoor classroom, used for individuals and groups with a range of needs.

“The space ensures that as many people as possible, can engage with and enjoy everything that wildlife offers, when visiting Brockholes. It is so sad that this has been spoiled.”

The woodland garden has been used for learning about local plants and wildlife, mindfulness sessions to support mental and physical health and activities such as growing plants and exploring the outdoors.

Alan Wright, Head of Communications at the Trust, added: “It is annoying that someone has decided to destroy something that has benefited so many children and adults.

“Perhaps they would think twice if they realised that the Pan’s Garden might help a member of their family or a friend to cope in the future.

“It will mean that the garden will be closed while we make it safe and then we will need to find funding to bring it back to its best again.”

The Trust is appealing for support from the public.

Anyone able to contribute funding or materials to help rebuild Pan’s Garden can contact the Wildlife Trust at [email protected].