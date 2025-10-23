Police issue statement after army bomb disposal unit called to Cottam Avenue in Ingol as homes evacuated
Just after 2pm yesterday officers attended an address on Cottam Avenue to conduct a pre-planned warrant.
At the property they found items of concern, including potentially explosive material.
To keep people safe, a cordon was put in place around the address and a number of properties nearby were evacuated.
Specialist officers from the Explosives Ordnance Department (EOD) attended.
A number of improvised, home-made firework-type devices were found, far beyond the power of those used in organised displays.
They have been made safe by EOD officers and removed from the address. The cordon has now been lifted, and those people evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.
A police presence remained at the scene overnight.
Chief Supt Chris Hardy said: “I would like to thank everyone in the area for their support, understanding and patience as this situation was dealt with by ourselves and partner agencies.
“People’s safety was the utmost priority throughout and that is why people living near this address were asked to leave their homes.”
He added: “The devices found were improvised firework-types of some power, which potentially were very dangerous.
“We were assisted throughout this incident by the EOD, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the North West Ambulance Service and Preston City Council, and we thank them for their support.”
An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and remains in custody at this time.