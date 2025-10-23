Breaking

Police issue statement after army bomb disposal unit called to Cottam Avenue in Ingol as homes evacuated

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 07:44 BST
Police have issued a statement after after a bomb disposal unit was called out to a home in Ingol yesterday to reports of an explosive device.

Just after 2pm yesterday officers attended an address on Cottam Avenue to conduct a pre-planned warrant.

At the property they found items of concern, including potentially explosive material.

A number of improvised, home-made firework-type devices were found, far beyond the power of those used in organised displays.placeholder image
To keep people safe, a cordon was put in place around the address and a number of properties nearby were evacuated.

Specialist officers from the Explosives Ordnance Department (EOD) attended.

They have been made safe by EOD officers and removed from the address. The cordon has now been lifted, and those people evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.

A police presence remained at the scene overnight.

Chief Supt Chris Hardy said: “I would like to thank everyone in the area for their support, understanding and patience as this situation was dealt with by ourselves and partner agencies.

“People’s safety was the utmost priority throughout and that is why people living near this address were asked to leave their homes.”

He added: “The devices found were improvised firework-types of some power, which potentially were very dangerous.

“We were assisted throughout this incident by the EOD, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the North West Ambulance Service and Preston City Council, and we thank them for their support.”

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and remains in custody at this time.

