Police have issued a statement after after a bomb disposal unit was called out to a home in Ingol yesterday to reports of an explosive device.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 2pm yesterday officers attended an address on Cottam Avenue to conduct a pre-planned warrant.

At the property they found items of concern, including potentially explosive material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of improvised, home-made firework-type devices were found, far beyond the power of those used in organised displays. | S

To keep people safe, a cordon was put in place around the address and a number of properties nearby were evacuated.

Specialist officers from the Explosives Ordnance Department (EOD) attended.

A number of improvised, home-made firework-type devices were found, far beyond the power of those used in organised displays.

They have been made safe by EOD officers and removed from the address. The cordon has now been lifted, and those people evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.

A police presence remained at the scene overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Woman wanted in connection with threatening woman walking an assistance dog on Market Street in Chorley

Chief Supt Chris Hardy said: “I would like to thank everyone in the area for their support, understanding and patience as this situation was dealt with by ourselves and partner agencies.

“People’s safety was the utmost priority throughout and that is why people living near this address were asked to leave their homes.”

He added: “The devices found were improvised firework-types of some power, which potentially were very dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were assisted throughout this incident by the EOD, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the North West Ambulance Service and Preston City Council, and we thank them for their support.”

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and remains in custody at this time.