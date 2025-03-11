Plans for a state-of-the-art cheesemaking campus in Preston have been given the go-ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses’ - which makes some of Britain’s best-loved cheeses, including its flagship brand Blacksticks - are celebrating the news that they can consolidate operations at their farm site, by carrying out a range of building work and alterations. When a planning application was launched in November, they told Preston City Council: “If the development is not permitted, there is a genuine risk to the continuation of the business.”

It comes 16 months after a devastating fire destroyed the Lancashire cheesemakers’ 65,000 square foot office and packing site in Longridge in November 2023. The company - which employs 95 people - has had to relocate entirely to Wilson Fields Farm in Inglewhite - hitting productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The build will be “inspired by the land and a melting pot for innovation and ideas,” as Matthew Hall, fourth-generation owner at Butlers explains. “We couldn’t be happier to have the green light and get this project off the ground”, he said.

“Since the fire ripped through our business, we’ve moved mountains to ensure continuity for our staff, customers and community. It was particularly heartening for the council to acknowledge the resilience and farming grit we have displayed over the last year or so, as well as the role we play in generating a wide range of skilful, meaningful jobs both now and in future.

L-R Matthew Hall, Gillian Hall, Daniel Hall | Butler's Farmhouse Cheeses

“The ongoing support from our loyal customers has been in incredible, but operating entirely from the dairy has not been without challenges. What it has done, is ignite our desire to nurture our cheese from beginning to end on the farm. Cheesemaking is at the very heart of our business. We are now in a position to build a leading maturation space that meets the specific requirements of our farmhouse cheese and get us back to our pre-fire sales, where we are currently operating at 60 per cent due to space limitations.”

Local suppliers

Butlers have enlisted a number of local Lancashire suppliers for the build, including fellow family businesses Wareing Buildings and Sanderson Brothers in Inglewhite. Stone from Longridge quarry and rubble recycled from the old Longridge site will also be incorporated. In moving its full operation to one site, Butlers’ food miles will reduce by 40 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew added: “Our community has been with us every step of the way, and so it was very important to us to keep the build as local as possible. This milestone marks the next chapter in our 93-year history. Our new cheesemaking campus will be one of the most advanced farmhouse operations in the UK, serving our business, customers, and community for the next 100 years."

Butlers’ new cheesemaking campus is expected to be completed by the end of this year.