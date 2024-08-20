Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fourth generation family cheesemaker from Preston is celebrating increased profits and becoming the largest independent soft cheesemaker in the UK.

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses was established in 1932 at Wilson Fields Farm, Inglewhite, and makes some of Britain’s best-loved cheeses, including its flagship brand Blacksticks.

The company has reported increased profits in its latest accounts alongside an increase in turnover. But the firm's performance since the results has been hit by a significant fire at its office and packing site.

In its latest filed accounts - covering the year to September 30 2023 - turnover at Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses (Parent) Ltd rose by 11 per cent to £20.3m. Pre-tax profits for the period rose from £774,797 to £953,932. In a review with its accounts, Butlers said underlying margins remained in line with expectations.

Since the year-end, Butlers acquired Hampshire Cheese Company, home of much-loved soft cheeses Tunworth and Winslade. It is now the largest independent soft cheesemaker in the UK.

A family affair: Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses' (from left) Gillian Hall, Daniel Hall, Jean Hall, and Matthew Hall

Matthew Hall, fourth-generation owner at Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, said: "Our strong performance has continued, driven by some key brands including Blacksticks, and more recently Parlick thanks to a resurgence in popularity of sheep’s milk cheese and the appetite to explore quality British speciality cheeses. Our investment in equipment and technology has positioned us strongly to deliver on our growth strategy and while profitability has increased in monetary terms, percentage-wise we are in line with expectations.

"A serious fire at our office and packing site at the end of 2023 has had a significant impact on our operations over the last seven months, so we have not maintained this performance into the current year’s accounts, with all of our energies and focus channelled into continuity of supply for our farmers and customers."