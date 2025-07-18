Police have issued an update as to why armed officers descended on Euston Road yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police had received a call from a concerned member of the public in relation to a concern for welfare.

Lancashire Police had received a call from a concerned member of the public in relation to a concern for welfare. | National World

They said: “We received a report of a concern for welfare on Euston Road, Morecambe, shortly after 1pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers, including armed officers, attended the scene, and there is not thought to be any threat to the public.”

Read More Meet 7 beautiful bouncing July babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital

They added: “We know this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that enquiries are ongoing, and we have an increased presence in the area as a reassurance.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0671 of 17th July.