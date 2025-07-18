Take a look at 7 gorgeous babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital to brighten up your day.
1. Herbie Henry Hall
Herbie Henry Hall, born July 13 at 13.00, weighing 5lb 3oz, to Sarah Worrall and Sam Hall from Ashton on Ribble. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Baby Palem
Baby Palem, born July 13 at 08.02, weighing 3.35kg to Monica and Sai Palem from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Margot Liptrot
Margot Liptrot, born July 13, at 08.09, weighing 4lb 8oz, to Chloe Gaskell and Jamie Liptrot from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Yusuf Jalili
Yusuf Jalili, born July 13, at 15.28, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Shahzaeeh Nouragha and Abdul Bashir Jalili from Chorley. Photo: Neil Cross
