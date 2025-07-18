Meet 7 beautiful bouncing July babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 18th Jul 2025, 13:54 BST
A new batch of adorable July newborns have arrived at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at 7 gorgeous babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital to brighten up your day.

Herbie Henry Hall, born July 13 at 13.00, weighing 5lb 3oz, to Sarah Worrall and Sam Hall from Ashton on Ribble.

1. Herbie Henry Hall

Herbie Henry Hall, born July 13 at 13.00, weighing 5lb 3oz, to Sarah Worrall and Sam Hall from Ashton on Ribble. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Baby Palem, born July 13 at 08.02, weighing 3.35kg to Monica and Sai Palem from Preston.

2. Baby Palem

Baby Palem, born July 13 at 08.02, weighing 3.35kg to Monica and Sai Palem from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Margot Liptrot, born July 13, at 08.09, weighing 4lb 8oz, to Chloe Gaskell and Jamie Liptrot from Leyland.

3. Margot Liptrot

Margot Liptrot, born July 13, at 08.09, weighing 4lb 8oz, to Chloe Gaskell and Jamie Liptrot from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Yusuf Jalili, born July 13, at 15.28, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Shahzaeeh Nouragha and Abdul Bashir Jalili from Chorley.

4. Yusuf Jalili

Yusuf Jalili, born July 13, at 15.28, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Shahzaeeh Nouragha and Abdul Bashir Jalili from Chorley. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice