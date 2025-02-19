A Lancashire council has announced it wants to close two leisure centres - admitting there’s no money left to keep them running.

West Lancashire Borough Council’s elected councillors will vote on a recommendation from council officers to close the Park Pool in Ormskirk and Nye Bevan leisure centre in Skelmersdale at a council meeting on Wednesday, February 26.

A report from the Director of Planning, Economy and Wellbeing, lays clear to councillors that it is not financially viable to keep the two leisure centres operational, even at reduced hours or capacity, or by increasing membership fees.

It’s all part of a bigger plan to make sure the Council does not serve a Section 114 notice – which in council terms is the equivalent of bankruptcy. They say that if both swimming pools were kept open it would cost the council £1.056m next year and keeping just one of them open would cost approximately £500,000.

“There’s no money left”

Councillor Carl Coughlan, Lead Member for Leisure said: “I, like all residents reading this report, am disappointed to see the recommendation from officers, however, with consistent cuts to this council’s budget from central government there is no money left to continue subsidising the centres.

Park Pool, Ormskirk | Google

"Should the recommendation be agreed next Wednesday, we will take this opportunity to press ahead with plans for new leisure facilities in West Lancashire, which can be funded through capital projects – funding that can’t be used to maintain day-to-day operations.

"Our goal is to create modern, financially sustainable facilities that better serve our communities, as demonstrated by the successful £3.314million refurbishment of the Burscough Wellbeing & Leisure Hub which is now open. This is just the start.

School swimming

“We will also work closely with partners including Lancashire County Council who are responsible for providing school swim as part of the curriculum, and others to try to ensure no break in school swim provision, which was identified as a top concern and priority through the recent consultation. It would be our immediate intention to ensure that school swim remains available until the end of the current school year while alternative provision is secured for the new school year.”