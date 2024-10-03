Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s kick-off for Burscough Wellbeing and Leisure Hub’s huge £3.18m transformation, as regeneration work breaks ground.

Construction has begun for the West Lancashire Borough Council-funded project, which is being delivered by contractors Alliance Leisure.

The extensive improvements are set to deliver a modern and efficient facility, offering a diverse health and wellbeing facility for Burscough and beyond.

What’s new?

The layout of the leisure centre has been re-imagined and will include an extended gym with 70 workout stations and a new training space. These upgrades will be complemented by a new indoor cycling studio and the introduction of a wellbeing space. The sports hall and squash court floors are to be refurbished along with extensive improvements to the changing rooms and toilets. To reduce the facility's environmental impact, areas such as electrical, heating and cooling will be upgraded.

Leader of West Lancashire Borough Council, Councillor Yvonne Gagen, Deputy Leader Councillor Gareth Dowling and Councillor Carl Coughlan, lead member for Leisure, were joined by invited guests and local schoolchildren to officially mark the groundbreaking at the site.

Pupils from Burscough Village Primary School, together with representatives from West Lancashire Borough Council and development partner Alliance Leisure, show off the time capsule they filled with their own artwork, which will now be buried during the Â£3.18m refurbishment of Burscough Sports. | West Lancashire Borough Council

As part of the ceremony, pupils from Burscough Village Primary School handed over a time capsule they had filled with their own artwork, which will be buried on the site. Construction work is expected to take around six months and the project is scheduled to be complete and open to the public in early 2025.

Councillor Coughlan said: “We are delighted with the progress of the refurbishment and are looking forward to Burscough sports reopening in early 2025. The changes will not only provide a quality modern offer to the residents of the borough, but they will also help the council to make progress towards its net zero aspirations.

“Welcoming the pupils of Burscough village was a highlight of the visit. Knowing the school is supporting them to take health and wellbeing seriously, shows that young people are being encouraged to make positive choices. This is demonstrated in the school’s efforts to raise funds to upgrade their bike and scooter storage, so that pupils can travel to school in a healthy and environmentally sustainable way.

“It offers reassurance that providing facilities which meet the needs of the whole community – both now and for generations to come - will be well received”.