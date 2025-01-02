Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sports centre has been transformed after a £150,000 cash injection.

West Lancashire Borough Council has announced “significant improvements” to The Hub at Banks after the successful installation of new 3G football pitches. The Hub received the money from funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL). These enhancements are set to transform the centre into a modern, eco-friendly hub for community sports and leisure activities.

This project supports the council’s priority of fostering inclusive and healthy communities as part of 2024 visions by providing all-weather high-end pitches that can be accessed by all members of the community.

Annie Ives, Trustee at the Hub at Banks said: "We've been working hard to manage the building, increase footfall, and expand the leisure opportunities on offer. Our main aim is to become more energy efficient and eco-friendly, revitalise the centre, and provide equal opportunities to engage in sport."

The Hub at Banks | Google

What’s new?

A key feature of the renovation is the upgrade of the external football pitches to high-class, 3G pitches. These advanced artificial grass surfaces, featuring synthetic fibres, rubber crumb infill, and a sand layer, offer a durable, low-maintenance, and all-weather playing field suitable for various sports, particularly football and rugby.

It is hoped the 3G pitches will not only enhance the playing experience but also serve as a source of income generation for the centre, ensuring its sustainability and continued service to the community.

Councillor Melissa Parlour, lead member for Economic Regeneration and Green Growth said: "We are thrilled to see the positive impact that this council funding is having on The Hub at Banks. The new 3G pitches are a fantastic addition that will benefit the local community by providing a high-quality sports facility that is accessible year-round. The health and wellbeing of the people in our communities is a driving factor when providing fantastic initiatives such as this and we are proud to deliver this programme and see the impact it will have on the people in the borough.”

A total of 25 community projects will receive funding to empower our communities, supporting the Borough's key priorities and delivering services and facilities for residents across West Lancashire with funding coming from the Council’s £1.2million Communities and Place investment, and £1.3m investment from the Community Infrastructure Levy. When combined, this represents among the largest ever investments in community projects in West Lancashire by the borough council.