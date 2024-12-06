Hyndburn Council has told county bosses that it is totally opposed to new on-street pay and display parking charges in its towns.

It says that such a move – being considered for Accrington and Great Harwood – would harm their high streets. Borough leader Councillor Munsif Dad announced that a letter expressing the authority’s strong opposition to the move would be sent to Lancashire County leader Councillor Philippa Williamson at Wednesday’s meeting of Hyndburn’s ruling cabinet.

He said: “Lancashire County Council are consulting with district councils regarding a programme of reviewing and subsequently implementing on street pay and display parking across towns in Lancashire. Accrington and Great Harwood are included in a list of sample locations under consideration. As a cabinet we strongly oppose the introduction of any new charges for parking in Hyndburn.

£85,000 costs

“Despite costs of over £85,000 to provide car parking in Hyndburn for residents and visitors and particularly for shoppers, we continue to provide this facility free and have no intention of introducing charges for our car parks in Hyndburn. We believe this action will help bolster our town centres and provide an incentive for people to shop locally rather than drive and shop elsewhere across the North-West. Introducing on street car parking charges would have the opposite effect.”

A letter to Cllr Williamson from Hyndburn Council’s deputy leader and county councillors for Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors Cllr Noordad Aziz says: “When the idea of on-street parking charges was previously raised for Queen Street in Great Harwood it was met with overwhelming opposition. This opposition remains steadfast today, not only in Great Harwood but across all the townships in my division.

“Introducing parking charges would create unnecessary economic and social challenges for our local communities and high street. Small businesses would suffer a further blow as potential customers deterred by parking fees. Local residents rely on accessible and affordable parking to access essential services, support local businesses, and maintain the vibrancy of our town centres.

“The imposition of these charges would disproportionately affect our smaller towns and villages high streets.“This would penalise residents who depend on their cars for daily activities. Our towns thrive on the strength of their local economies and the engagement of their residents.”