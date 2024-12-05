WHSmiths to close its Accrington store in Arndale Centre

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 5th Dec 2024, 15:05 BST
WHSmith will close its Accrington store in the Arndale Centre early next year.

The retailer has confirmed the store inside the shopping centre will close permanently on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Explaining its decision to the post, WHSmith said the store’s lease was due to expire and they had opted not to renew because it was “no longer sustainable to trade from this location”.

It said there are no plans to open a new store in the area at this stage, and efforts will be made to relocate staff in Accrington to other stores.

WHSmith will close its Accrington store in the Arndale Centre on Saturday, March 15, 2025 | Google

A WHSmith spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Accrington will be closing on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

“It is no longer sustainable to continue to trade from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.

“We are disappointed to be losing our presence in Accrington and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us.

“We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible.”

The retailer’s high street profits have fallen 9.3% to £39m this year, despite attempts to inject life back into its high street stores through its Toys’R’Us concessions.

