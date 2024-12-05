Hyndburn residents are being asked for their views on the council’s ambitious proposals to redevelop Accrington town centre.

They have been asked to contribute to the development of the latest version of the masterplan for the £70 million project.

Hyndburn Borough and Lancashire County Council want people to attend drop in sessions or submit their views online over the blueprint, which aims to reduce the reliance on retail and increase people’s feelings of safety.

The idea aims to build on the work already underway to transform the area around the Town Square into the town’s central market shopping area, with an enhanced food and drink offering, co-working space, and leisure venues, made possible through £20m Levelling Up funding.

The Overview Plan For The Redeveloped Accrington Town Centre | LDR/Hyndburn Council

Key ideas

Some of the main ideas are:

- Blackburn Road - more spill out space for businesses, new trees and ‘rain gardens’, and slowed vehicle speeds.

- Market Square - a potential new public square offering children’s play, seating, opportunities for performances, and outdoor dinning from the Market throughout the day and into the evening.

- Warner Street - opportunity to close the western end, creating a public space encouraging a spill out of life, a lively environment for shoppers and independent businesses.

- Peel Street - potential new trees and planting

- St James Church - opportunity for a pedestrian friendly environment around the churc.

Shop Fronts - potential improvements to heritage shop fronts creating unified finishes with wider pavements.

Drop-in sessions

Drop-in sessions will be held at Market Chambers on December 12 and January 9 from 3pm to 7pm, and at Raza Masjid Community Lin, 39 Lower Antley Street at a date to be confirmed. Information boards will also be available for viewing at Accrington Library from December 13 until the end of the consultation on January 12.

Hyndburn Council’s transformation boss Cllr Noordad Aziz said: “We are committed to revitalising Accrington Town Centre and making it a place where people want to live, work, and visit. The masterplan framework is an important step in achieving our vision and we are eager to hear feedback and ideas from our community.

“Introducing a mix of uses into the town centre, including housing, leisure, play areas, community and cultural spaces, and workspaces, will reduce reliance on retail. Bringing more people to live and spend time in the town centre will improve the feeling of safety for residents and visitors and help combat existing anti-social behaviour.”

Lancashire County Council’s economic development boss Cllr Aidy Riggott said: “The proposals aim to enhance the lives of Accrington’s residents and make the town centre a more attractive and interesting place to visit. The masterplan includes initiatives to promote active travel and health for the local community by making it easier to walk or cycle into town. Lancashire County Council has contributed financially and our team is working on traffic modelling for the proposed Viaduct Park.”