Staff at a Lancashire nature reserve left ‘reeling’ over an arson attack say they have been overwhelmed by the public’s reaction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week it was revealed that the outdoor nature classroom at Brockholes Nature Reserve near Preston had been wrecked, with arsonists burning a planting area as well as leaf and animal sculptures.

The nature reserve, owned by the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, aims to make nature accessible to everyone and this area - known as Pans Garden - was specifically designed to give people who find barriers to getting out into nature an opportunity to spend time among the amazing wildlife on the reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But since the fire, a week ago, more than £800 has been raised by Brockholes followers on social media and local companies have offered wood, expertise and replacement sculptures.

Head of Communications Alan Wright said: “We highlighted the arson attack in the media and on social media because we were saddened that someone would do something like this. But we didn’t expect what happened next.

“So many kind and wonderful people offered money or their services that we will quickly have the classroom up and running again. Within our organisation, our contracts team insisted on working on Pan’s Garden because they realised the importance to people who don’t normally have access to nature.

“There is something magical about Brockholes for wildlife and for people, so we shouldn’t be surprised when we get a reaction like this. Brockholes doesn’t just belong to the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, it belongs to our volunteers and visitors who have fallen in love with this amazing nature reserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restored Pan's Garden | LWT

Pan’s Garden is in woodland and is an area where individuals and groups can learn about the wild plants and creatures at Brockholes. It is also used for mindfulness sessions to help people who may have issues with mental and physical health. It has also been used for growing plants and other wild activities.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust Education Manager Katie D’Arcy said: “Pan’s Garden is our accessible outdoor classroom, used for individuals and groups with a range of needs. The space ensures that as many people as possible, can engage with and enjoy everything that wildlife offers, when visiting Brockholes. It is so sad that it was spoiled but it is back and we can now organise classes over autumn and winter.”

The funding page will remain open until the end of the week on the Lancashire Wildlife Trust website.