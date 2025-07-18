A popular Mediterranean tapas restaurant is celebrating a “beautiful new chapter” - with a special rebrand.

Management at Med 3 in Station Road, Bamber Bridge, took to social media to announce that over the next two weeks, there will be a change in signage and a rebrand - but management will stay the same, with the same food and service.

The new name - Ayla’s Mediterranean Tapas - has a very special meaning.

On Facebook bosses said: “As a small, family-run business, it only felt right to choose a name that means the world to us—our daughter’s name. Ayla has been our little ray of sunshine since she was born a little over a year ago— now she’s part of the restaurant in the most special way!

“Our restaurant has always been more than just food. It’s about family, love, and the special memories we create around the table. This new name reflects the heart of everything we do. Look out for our gorgeous new signs out front in the next couple of weeks. Same amazing food and service—now with a name full of even more meaning. Come celebrate this beautiful new chapter with us! We hope you love it as much as we do!”

They added: “This is a longer process than we thought it would be! With all of our suppliers having different turn around times, we are expecting our rebrand to be complete within the next two weeks.”

The restaurant is highly rated, with a score of 4.7/5 on Google Reviews, with customers praising the intimate atmosphere, “faultless” staff and great cocktails.

Med3 in Leyland has not announced a name change.