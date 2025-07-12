Bosses at one of Lancashire’s best-loved Italian restaurants have applied to make an exciting change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivan Bragagnini of The San Marco Group has applied to South Ribble Borough Council for permission for a single-storey side extension that will form an enlarged bar area at San Marco in Liverpool Old Road, Much Hoole, together with separate access and staircase to the manager’s first floor apartment.

Planning documents show that the extension will be 38.50sq metres in size, and will be sited on land that is currently used as a small staff car park, with bollards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed extension site at San Marco | Google

It will feature painted roughcast render, natural oak cladding and self-coloured (orange) metal cladding. It will also use dark green-coloured aluminium windows to match the existing at ground level, and will use painted timber windows to match the existing at first floor level.

There will also be a single-ply dark grey membrane flat roof to match the existing blue-grey natural slate.

How the extension would look | 53[73 Development Consultants/SRBC

The San Marco Group has been contacted for comment.

San Marco is one of several restuarants operated by the family-run San Marco Group in the Preston area. Others include The Italian Orchard, Pinnochios, Stratos and Angelos.

San Marco operates on the former site of the Rose and Crown pub, which closed in 2002.