Blackpool’s Â sé Anār has been named in Good Food Guide’s Top 100 local restaurants for 2025.

A heartfelt culinary venture in the heart of Blackpool has earned national recognition, as Â sé Anār is officially named one of the Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Best Local Restaurants for 2025.

Run by former educator Renuka Morris, Â sé Anār (which translates to “A for Anar” - anar meaning pomegranate in Hindi) is more than just a place to eat.

Renuka told Blackpool Gazette: “We have small tapas-style dishes for sharing, the idea is that the food is for the table and you can try a bit of each dish.”

She left her job at Blackpool & Fylde College, where she taught young people with special education needs – to fulfill her dream to open a restaurant with her husband, Colin.

Blackpool, Lancashire | A Se Anar-Facebook

But Renuka insists there are similarities to her old job.

"I love to educate people, whether it’s essential skills or educating about food. My plan is to open a supper club, called the biryani club, where I can experiment with different types of biryani as there are many variations.”

Inspired by culinary icon Asma Khan and spurred on by her family’s encouragement during the challenges of the pandemic, Renuka transformed her long-held dream into reality.

The self-taught chef says she won’t compromise on the quality of spices and Indian ingredients, but is offering something unique to the resort.

Renuka said: “Being named one of the Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Local Restaurants is incredibly humbling. It’s a recognition of the leap I took from teaching into hospitality - and of the risks, sacrifices, and passion behind every dish. I wish my mum were here to see it; so much of my cooking is rooted in her influence.

“My food blends tradition with innovation, shaped by travels across India and a love for authentic flavours. Each dish starts with a memory and evolves for today’s diners - always keeping its heart.

“Blackpool has embraced our monthly Supper Clubs, and I’m grateful for the support of my husband and daughter, who’ve been with me every step.”

A se Anar also gives back through ‘Meal for Blackpool,’ supporting the local charity Streetlife.

Her restaurant pays homage to the culinary traditions of Jodhpur and Kolkata, blending them with contemporary flair to create a warm, vibrant dining space in Blackpool.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Â sé Anār may have a small menu, but each dish is a lovingly curated tribute to authentic Indian flavours.

Dishes are crafted using fresh ingredients and traditional spice blends, resulting in food that is both bold and soulful. Renuka’s mission is simple: to serve with honesty, quality, and love.

A Sa Anar is an Asian-fusion restaurant in Blackpool.

The restaurant also introduces the cultural concept of sobremesa and adda - leisurely conversations shared over food. Whether guests are sipping masala chai or enjoying singhara, they are encouraged to savour not just the food, but the stories and memories it evokes.

The Good Food Guide’s inclusion of Â sé Anār is a celebration of its unique blend of heritage, community, and culinary excellence. It marks a proud moment for Blackpool’s vibrant food scene, and a personal triumph for a woman who dared to start again and cook from the heart.

For those yet to discover it, Â sé Anār offers more than just a meal - it’s a journey through India’s rich food culture, guided by someone whose love of food is as deep as her love for storytelling.

You can book online via Facebook, email [email protected], or call 07576 192999.

Walk-ins may be available, but is likely to fill up fast.

A se Anar is open Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 10pm and they also offer a takeaway service for their tandoori grill.