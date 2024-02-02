Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They're cute and furry and part of the family, but how much does it actually cost to own a cat...or cats in my case?

I got my first cat, Rupert, in 2012, and Oliver followed in 2015. Both are British Shorthairs, and both are absolutely spoilt.

Of course you take on animals for life, and they get everything they need - from quality food to immunisations and insurance - when they need it.

But recently, I've balked at the price rises for everyday essentials such as cat litter. Here I've put together a look at what I'm buying and what it costs.