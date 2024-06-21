Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With reports of a littering problem at a popular Penwortham park, I went along to take a look for myself.

Kingsfold Activity Centre stands adjacent to the Town Council building off Kingsfold Drive, and consists of play equipment and a football pitch.

Residents have taken to Facebook to complain about the level of litter in the area, saying it’s not an “uncommon occurence”, and that it’s not only children using the park that are responsible. Some say they’ve spotted “senior ladies” dumping rubbish out of cars just metres from a bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingsfold Activity Centre | CM

When I went to the area, there was certainly a problem. Within 50m of the car park there were dozens of plastic bottles strewn on the path, in long grass, carrier bags, empty vape cannisters, sweet packets, and even the remains of a bike abandoned by climbing equipment.

Abandoned bike | CM

What does the council say?

Marie Curren, town manager, said: “South Ribble Borough Council do a great job in cleaning the area along with local volunteer litter pickers but it is really important that people take their litter home or put it in nearby bins.