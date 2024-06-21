Watch as I take a look at the litter problem in a Penwortham park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kingsfold Activity Centre stands adjacent to the Town Council building off Kingsfold Drive, and consists of play equipment and a football pitch.
Residents have taken to Facebook to complain about the level of litter in the area, saying it’s not an “uncommon occurence”, and that it’s not only children using the park that are responsible. Some say they’ve spotted “senior ladies” dumping rubbish out of cars just metres from a bin.
When I went to the area, there was certainly a problem. Within 50m of the car park there were dozens of plastic bottles strewn on the path, in long grass, carrier bags, empty vape cannisters, sweet packets, and even the remains of a bike abandoned by climbing equipment.
What does the council say?
Marie Curren, town manager, said: “South Ribble Borough Council do a great job in cleaning the area along with local volunteer litter pickers but it is really important that people take their litter home or put it in nearby bins.
“If anyone wants to become a local litter picker, we can provide them with the green bin bags that can be left at any South Ribble Borough Council public bins to be collected. Just call in to Penwortham Community Centre or email [email protected] for more information.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.