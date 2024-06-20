Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wanted man who lied to police about his ID was caught out when his alterego called him.

Officer in Preston stopped a van on Plungington Road around tea time.

The driver provided false details but was caught out after the person he was pretending to be called him while he was in the police car.

Officers said checks on his real name showed he was wanted and had no licenceor Insurance.