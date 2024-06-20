Wanted Preston man who lied about his ID was caught out by Lancashire Police when his alterego called him

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 20th Jun 2024, 21:36 BST
A wanted man who lied to police about his ID was caught out when his alterego called him.

Officer in Preston stopped a van on Plungington Road around tea time.

Wanted man who lied about his ID was caught out by cops when his alterego called him | Lancs Police

The driver provided false details but was caught out after the person he was pretending to be called him while he was in the police car.

Officers said checks on his real name showed he was wanted and had no licenceor Insurance.

He was arrested and the van was seized.

