Wanted Preston man who lied about his ID was caught out by Lancashire Police when his alterego called him
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A wanted man who lied to police about his ID was caught out when his alterego called him.
The driver provided false details but was caught out after the person he was pretending to be called him while he was in the police car.
Officers said checks on his real name showed he was wanted and had no licenceor Insurance.