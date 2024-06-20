Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family have paid an emotional tribute to a man who was killed in a collision on the motorway.

Danny Aitchison, 46, died following the collision on the M58 at Skelmersdale on May 17 which involved two articulated large goods vehicles and two cars.

Paying tribute to Danny, who is from Liverpool, his family said: “We are all still in shock, we are devastated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our family and Danny’s friends will always remember him as a generous, hardworking family man with a mischievous sense of humour.

“Danny was always laughing and joking, he would love to take the mickey out of us if we took ourselves too seriously.

Danny Aitchison, 46, died following the collision on the M58 | UGC

“We are still almost waiting for him to come round to our Mum’s for breakfast on Sunday.

“Kerry and the kids were the world to Danny. His daughter Ella, 15, and son Jack, 9, are a credit to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All our energy will be going into looking after Ella – who has been doing her GCSEs – and Jack.

“We don’t know when we will be able to come to terms with what has happened to Danny.

Danny with his family when they were younger | UGC

“Rest in peace Danny, lots of love from Mum, Andrew, Scott, Kerry, Ella, Jack and all your friends xx.”

Lancashire Police's investigation into the collision is continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad