Tributes paid to dad-of-two, 46, who died in collision on M58 near Skelmersdale
Danny Aitchison, 46, died following the collision on the M58 at Skelmersdale on May 17 which involved two articulated large goods vehicles and two cars.
Paying tribute to Danny, who is from Liverpool, his family said: “We are all still in shock, we are devastated.
“Our family and Danny’s friends will always remember him as a generous, hardworking family man with a mischievous sense of humour.
“Danny was always laughing and joking, he would love to take the mickey out of us if we took ourselves too seriously.
“We are still almost waiting for him to come round to our Mum’s for breakfast on Sunday.
“Kerry and the kids were the world to Danny. His daughter Ella, 15, and son Jack, 9, are a credit to him.
“All our energy will be going into looking after Ella – who has been doing her GCSEs – and Jack.
“We don’t know when we will be able to come to terms with what has happened to Danny.
“Rest in peace Danny, lots of love from Mum, Andrew, Scott, Kerry, Ella, Jack and all your friends xx.”
Lancashire Police's investigation into the collision is continuing.
Any witnesses to the collision who have not yet contacted the police or anyone who has dashcam footage from either side of the M58 between 12.40pm and 1pm on 17th May, are asked to call 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 0620 of 17th May 2024.
