After more than a year of navigating legal red tape, Chorley’s taxi drivers are celebrating reclaiming the town’s key High Street rank on Tuesdays.

The win comes after campaigning by the Chorley Taxi Association, who pushed to reverse a 2017 decision that had handed over the bottom taxi rank to Tuesday market traders. For nearly eight years, the change forced taxis to relocate further up the road leaving shoppers - many elderly or carrying heavy bags - to make an inconvenient uphill trek just to find a ride home.

“It simply wasn’t practical,” said Shaz Malik, spokesman for the Association. “It hurt the trade, but more importantly, it made life harder for the public. This wasn’t just about taxis it was about access and fairness.”

Mr Malik said the 2017 decision had gone unchallenged not due to lack of concern, but lack of representation. Although a public consultation was held, the individuals expected to speak on behalf of the taxi trade failed to attend the key meetings. With no voices at the table, the rank was reallocated.

He said: “By the time we looked into it, the decision had long been made and we had to start from scratch. This became one of our top priorities.”

The Chorley taxi rank | submit

In September 2023, the then newly-formed Chorley Taxi Association formally approached Chorley Council to relocate market stalls on Tuesdays, and restore the rank to taxis. They said the council agreed, but to make the change legal, the Association had to approach Lancashire County Council (LCC) to amend the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) governing the space.

“There’s no quick fix with TROs,” Mr Malik explained. “It has to go through the county’s legal team, be published for public feedback, and then approved again. Even changing a sign involves several departments. We had no idea how complex it would be.”

Grateful

Despite the delays, Malik credits both LCC and Chorley Council for their cooperation and support throughout the process. He said: “We’re grateful to both councils for working with us. They didn’t brush us off they understood the issue and stayed engaged all the way through.”

As of this month, taxis can once again use the bottom rank on Tuesdays restoring convenience for shoppers and bringing valuable business back to local drivers. Mr Malik said: “It’s a win for both sides. The public gets easier access to taxis, and the trade regains a key rank we never should have lost. It proves that when the right people are at the table and the system is engaged properly, real change is possible.”

LCC and Chorley Borough Council have been contacted for comment.