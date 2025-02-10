Bolton man facing prison sentence after pleading guilty to racially abusing Chorley taxi driver

A man in his 50s has pleaded guilty to racially abusing a Chorley taxi driver.

John Fell, from Bolton, was arrested after racially abusing the cabbie on a journey from Chorley to Bolton at around 1.30am on May 12, 2024.

He was repeatedly warned by the driver, who told him that his racist rant was being captured on the taxi’s CCTV and would be reported to police.

John Fell, from Bolton, pleaded guilty to racially/religiously abusing a Chorley taxi driver in May 2024
John Fell, from Bolton, pleaded guilty to racially/religiously abusing a Chorley taxi driver in May 2024 | National World

But Fell continued to harass the driver and refused to pay his £75 fare when he was dropped off at his destination in Bolton.

The whole trip was recorded and video was provided to Lancashire Police as evidence. Fell was arrested and charged with racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm.

He was due to attend trial in October, but he pleaded guilty at a pre-trial hearing on December 11, 2024.

He is due to be sentenced at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on April 17, 2025.

